Discussions have continued in earnest regarding the proposed new elementary school in Lafayette.
If approved, the school will house third, fourth, and fifth grades and will replace the old Lafayette Elementary School (LES), while also helping to relieve overcrowding at Fairlane and Central elementary schools.
“I have been on the school board for just over two years now,” said Macon County School Board member Tim Case. “In those two years, just in the elementary grades, not including Red Boiling Springs or Westside, we’ve grown from around the 1,270 mark to nearly 1,400 students in just these three elementary schools in Lafayette.”
Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter added, “The biggest reasons that the new school is needed is overcrowding. We are getting to the point where we are putting a great deal of money into repairing the old school buildings, but growth is the overwhelming factor. Fairlane Elementary is busting at the seams. They have no more space. By the time the kids at Fairlane get to Central and LES, they’ll be full.”
Although overcrowding is a main driving force behind the proposed new school, outdated buildings are also another factor in the equation.
“Central Elementary is the newest of our elementary schools, and it was put into service in 1965,” said Case. “The first class that came through Fairlane was in 1956. LES is the building that needs the most attention. The first class actually came through that building in 1948, which means it is about 75 years old.
“The use of modern technology has driven a lot of these issues. When the buildings were built, you just had a couple of 110 (volt) outlets in each room. So, you have to figure that the wiring in the rooms and in the building at LES is at least 75 years old. Plus, with all of the new technology like the smart boards and iPads, it requires a lot more than what our buildings have. Our school buildings were not laid out, at the time that they were built, to accommodate today’s modern classrooms.”
Carter added, “There are some real issues with a building that old (LES) being populated by a large number of kids, everything from leaks in the plumbing to electric. The electric doesn’t work sometimes. We’ve made improvement to the lighting, put on a new roof, and have made improvements to the air quality, but there is only so much you can do to a building that is that old.”
As dialog continues regarding the new school proposal, zoning for Westside and Red Boiling Springs Elementary Schools will not be affected if the plan is approved.
