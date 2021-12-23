The Macon County Democratic Party Christmas Dinner was held at the Armour’s Hotel & Spa on Dec. 16.
Dr. Jason Martin (martinfortn.com), Democratic Candidate for Tennessee Governor 2022 was the guest speaker. He had just completed his Tennessee Thrives Tour of 95 counties in 95 days. He returned to Macon County to discuss his priorities and concerns. Some of the topics discussed were fully funding public schools, access to affordable healthcare, and modernizing Tennessee’s antiquated marijuana laws and the benefits to our rural community.
Lisa C. Cothron, Attorney at Law (cothronforjudge.com) 2022 Independent Candidate for Macon County General Sessions/Juvenile Judge spoke briefly on her qualifications and 27 years of experience.
