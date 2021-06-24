Jennifer Hardman has spent the past 21 years in Macon County.
“I love it here,” the 43-year-old Hardman said. “I enjoy being out in the community and visiting with folks. This area has a large sense of community. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody still waves. Everybody is personable. I don’t feel a lot of the friction in rural areas that you do in the cities.
“It’s beautiful here. There’s a lot to see. It’s gorgeous. There’s a lot to see, whether people know it or not.”
Hardman hopes that she can open a few eyes to many facets of what she calls the beauty of Macon County as she recently stepped into the role of the Macon County Chamber of Commerce coordinator and director.
“I’m very excited,” Hardman said. “I feel like I can make a difference. I am very driven, and I feel like that’s going to be an asset in this position.”
The Chamber coordinator/director serves as a liason between chamber members and the larger business community, in addition to organizing local events and promoting the county’s business climate.
“I feel like, in the last year, especially with the (COVID-19) pandemic, the community has not been as involved because we were restricted,” Hardman said. “I want to reengage the businesses. I want to bring more money into the community with grants. I see a lot of need, and we don’t have the money to pay for it. I’m going to do my best to bring some money into the community.”
The Macon County Chamber of Commerce has been without a coordinator/director since Shelly Bealor resigned in February of 2020.
There was considerable growth in chamber membership during Bealor’s tenure. At the end of 2018, the Chamber consisted of 150 members but grew to more than 190 before she resigned.
Hardman becomes the fourth coordinator/director since 2019.
Hardman — a McEwen native — has previously served as the operations manager at First Tennessee Bank in Gallatin, worked in the Sumner County Trustee’s Office, then worked at the First Tennessee Bank location in Carthage and most recently served as the accounts receivable coordinator for the past year and a half at Performance Food Group in Lebanon.
Hardman’s assumed her chamber duties on June 14, and she has already been in the planning stages in an effort to assist the county in some specific areas.
“I have already been in meetings for some grants to bring tourism up,” Hardman said. “I would like to be able to help out Winding Stairs (Park) with the paving (of the roadway that leads into the park), and this grant will help do that.”
A significant point of emphasis for Hardman is meeting and quickly becoming acquainted with the business people in the area.
“I want to be face to face with business owners,” Hardman said. “They need to know who I am, and I need to know what their needs are. I can’t do that without sitting in front of them.”
Hardman and her husband, Bill Hardman, opened a business in Lafayette — Hardman Auto Body — six years ago. They couple has two children together.
“The businesses are essential to the county,” Hardman said. “If you don’t have the businesses here, the county is not going to grow. If we don’t have these people interacting with the folks who live here, they’re not going to succeed. We need them, and they need us. They need the money to survive, and we need the businesses to bring more people into the area.
“The area has potential. I feel like we still have room for growth. Growth is inevitable. It’s not something we can prevent. So, if we can’t prevent it, we need to promote it.”
