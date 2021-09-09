A fugitive from justice from Hartsville turned himself in to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 30.
Ricky W. Sewell, 62, faces charges from Virginia.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department detectives were informed that Sewell was in the area, and they contacted him via phone.
Following the call, Sewell elected to go to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in.
He had an active warrant for his arrest due to child solicitation charges in Henrico County, Virginia, and he will face those charges there.
No bond was issued.
