A Hartsville man was arrested on June 6 following an alleged car chase that began in Lafayette.
James M. Summer, 37, faces a series of charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, Lafayette Police Department patrolman Elliot Sandifer was dispatched to the Dollar General location on Ellington Drive due to a shoplifting concern.
When Sandifer arrived, the store clerk told Sandifer that the man left the scene in a black truck with a flat bed on it, traveling along Ellington Drive toward Budget Inn.
Summer — who was later identified as the driver of the vehicle — was pulling out of the Budget Inn parking lot as Sandifer was speaking to the store clerk, and Summers drove past Sandifer on Ellington Drive.
Sanidfer pursued Summers and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, Summer traveled across Highway 52 West, running the four-way stop before circling the parking lot of Tractor Supply Company. He then pulled back on to Highway 52 West as he ran the four-way stop again and began to travel westbound.
According to the arrest report, Summer began to travel at a high rate of speed, crossing the yellow line numerous times and driving in a reckless manner with a clear disregard for others.
He also began to swerve at vehicles in an attempt to strike the oncoming vehicles.
The registration tag on the truck did not belong to the truck, and it was later discovered that there was no proof of insurance.
It was learned that Summer stole merchandise from Dollar General, and his driver’s license was revoked due to being a habitual traffic offender.
Summer is charged with speeding, failure to stop for a signal or sign, reckless driving, improper passing, reckless endangerment, violation of the registration law, having a license plate being displayed on the wrong vehicle, a financial responsibility violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked/suspended license, vandalism, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
His bail was set at $3,000, and his court date is slated for July 7.
