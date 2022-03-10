A Hartsville man was arrested after an argument with his wife resulted in the use of and threat with a firearm.
Floyd Price, 52, of 350 Sullivan Hollow Road, Hartsville, was allegedly involved in a domestic situation on March 3 that led to his arrest.
Price’s wife was sitting on the front porch of the residence in a distraught state when Deputy Tyler Gann arrived on the scene following a 911 call for help.
The woman stated that Price had been arguing about alleged cheating since he had gotten home from work that day. She stated to him that he should leave so they could clam down. However, Price refused to leave and followed the victim inside the residence where the argument started again.
Price attempted to grab one of several guns that was in the residence. The woman attempted to keep him from grabbing one of the guns, but he pushed her and picked up a Llama .380 caliber pistol.
According to her statement to police, Price went outside and fired a shot from the gun into the ground.
The woman told police she feared that Price would harm her or her children, so she decided to call police.
The gun was found beside Price’s bed, and another magazine for the pistol was found in Price’s jacket pocket.
Price was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment in the matter. He was taken to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $12,000. Price is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on March 16 to answer to those charges.
