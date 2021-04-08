A Hartsville man was charged with assault following an incident that occurred in Lafayette last week.
Deionye Rettich, 23, was arrested following the incident, which occurred on March 30.
According to the arrest report, Rettich was at an apartment on Akersville Road, having met up with two females after meeting them on Tinder.
The females said that Rettich grabbed one of them and pushed her down, and they both believed that Rettich was going to attempt to rape her.
Another male stepped in and pushed Rettich back, and then, an altercation ensued that included yelling and fighting.
The male started to hit Rettich in the face in order to get him away, and then, Rettich left the scene.
Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Derrick Gann made contact with Rettich on Tuck Road and placed him in custody.
His bond was set at $1,000, and his court date is slated for May 19.
