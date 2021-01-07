A Hartsville man was arrested after he allegedly placed his foot on a female’s face.
David Curtis Martin, 36, was charged with domestic violence following the incident, which took place on Dec. 30.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jacob Law was dispatched to a residence on Highway 10 South due to a domestic situation.
When Law arrived and spoke with a female, who stated that Martin came into the home that morning as she was writing things down on a sheet of paper.
She said that Martin became angered, took her to the ground and placed his foot on her face.
Martin allegedly sat a 12-gauge shotgun by the door and told her not to leave.
She called 911 when Martin fell asleep.
Martin’s bond was set at $1,000, and his court date is slated for Jan. 13.
