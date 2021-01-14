A Hartsville man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a knife and a pistol on a delivery driver.
Jack Steven Vincent, 68, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, which occurred on Saturday.
According to the arrest report, Lafayette Police Department patrolman Stacy Woodard was dispatched to Piggly Wiggly in Lafayette due to a report that a man pulled a knife on the driver of the bread delivery truck.
Woodard spoke with the delivery driver when he arrived, and the driver said that a man in a sport-utility vehicle — who was later identified as Vincent — pulled a knife on him and then pulled a little, black pistol out and pointed it out at him.
After that occurred, the delivery driver backed up toward his truck, and Vincent’s wife came out of the grocery store. The Vincents entered their vehicle and began to drive off when Vincent turned around and swerved at the delivery driver. Vincent allegedly told the delivery driver that he had better run and then drove off at a high rate of speed.
There was an eye-witness, and that individual confirmed that Vincent pulled a knife on the delivery driver by issuing a written statement.
The witness was not related to either individual.
Vincent’s court date is slated for Feb. 10.
