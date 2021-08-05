Leslie Goad has only made two stops during her educational career.
The second stop is one that she affectionally calls home.
“I love this school,” the Red Boiling Springs Elementary School educator said. “I love this community. I love these teachers. I love the staff here. It’s truly home.”
After five years at the school, Goad was hired in late June as the Red Boiling Springs Elementary principal.
“It was a lot of emotions all at once,” the 38-year-old Goad said. “I was super excited, shocked, defeinitely nervous, a little overwhelmed. It was surreal.
“I literally found out in an airplane flying to Florida. I’m in the middle of the air and found out I got the job. It was amazing. It took me several days to process.”
Goad began her teaching career at Westside Elementary School, teaching Kindergarten for nine years.
“I always knew that (administration) was something I was interested in,” Goad said. “I went back to school after teaching for two years and got my master’s (degree) in reading. After that, there was a group of us who were going to back to get an EdS (education specialist degree). I was teaching at Westside, but in my heart, I always wanted to be principal at Red Boiling Springs Elementary. I loved Westside, but this was home to me.”
Michael Owens resigned after 14 years as the school’s principal in order to become the Macon County School System’s attendance coordinator, opening the door for Goad.
“I did not hesitate to apply,” Goad said. “Of course, I was sad that Mr. Owens was leaving. He has been very good to me. He has been very good to the teachers here. But when it came open, I applied.”
Goad interviewed for the position on June 22 and was hired one day later.
“I got back from vacation on a Thursday, on July 1,” Goad said. “On July 2, I came to school. Just walking in the doors and seeing everything that needs to be done, it’s overwhelming. It’s a good overwhelming, but it’s been a whirlwind. It’s new challenges.”
Goad was a second-grade teacher for her first three years at Red Boiling Springs Elementary — which has more than 300 students — before serving as the literacy coach over the past two years.
“In the role I’ve served in the last two years, I’ve worked really hard to develop relationships with teachers,” Goad said. “I feel like that is helping me to transition into this role.
“I have the utmost respect for the faculty and staff. They do an amazing job. We had our first inservice together, and they all seem really positive and ready for the year.”
Goad — who attended Red Boiling Springs School from Kindergarten through 12th grade — is one of two new elementary-school principals in Macon County for this school year.
Erica Woodard — who taught with Goad at Westside — was hired at principal at Lafayette’s Central Elementary School on July 19.
“She is one my best teacher friends,” Goad said. “It’s amazing that we have both gotten this opportunity at the same time.”
Student registration was held on Monday, and the first day of school is slated for Thursday.
