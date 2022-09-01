The Macon County Health Department and community partners came together during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30 to participate in the Red Sand Project.
The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize, and help end human trafficking. Macon County 4-H members distributed natural, non-toxic, red sand in sidewalk cracks in front of businesses located on the Lafayette Square. The red sand was poured in the sidewalk cracks as a visual representation to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen through the cracks in society. The 4-H members also educated business owners and employees about the significance of the project and posted informational flyers at participating locations.
The Macon County Public Library and Red Boiling Springs Branch Library also participated in Human Trafficking Awareness Week, giving Health Educator Halee Porter a guest spot during story time to read pre-school children a book about stranger danger. The children and families present received information on the importance of stranger safety, and also participated in the Red Sand Project art installations outside the libraries.
Human trafficking, also known as modern day slavery, continues to remain a major public health concern. It is estimated that 40.3 million people are being trafficked worldwide. In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 10,583 trafficking situations, with 165 cases reported in Tennessee.
“Tennessee communities need to be aware that human trafficking can happen to anyone anywhere” said Tennessee Department of Family Health and Wellness Assistant Commissioner, Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, MD, FAAP. “We want every member of the community to be aware of risk factors for human trafficking and know how to connect potential victims with assistance.”
Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. However, some groups are more vulnerable due to risk factors and are targeted by traffickers. Risk factors include recent migration or relocation, substance use, mental health concerns, involvement with the child welfare system, and/or being a runaway or homeless youth. If you know someone who needs help to escape trafficking, contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.
