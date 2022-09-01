The Macon County Health Department and community partners came together during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30 to participate in the Red Sand Project.

The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize, and help end human trafficking. Macon County 4-H members distributed natural, non-toxic, red sand in sidewalk cracks in front of businesses located on the Lafayette Square. The red sand was poured in the sidewalk cracks as a visual representation to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen through the cracks in society. The 4-H members also educated business owners and employees about the significance of the project and posted informational flyers at participating locations.

- Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.