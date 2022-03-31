COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Patients of local health departments in the Upper Cumberland Region can begin to receive a patient satisfaction survey via text message.
County health departments in the Upper Cumberland Region include Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, Dekalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, VanBuren, Warren and White County.
The intent of the survey is to assess customer service, access to care and ensure patient satisfaction.
“Our goal in implementing this patient survey is to ensure we are serving our patients and communities in a way that meets their needs,” said Angel Troxell, Regional Director. “We want to maintain the sense of trust and accountability and one way to do that is allowing our patients to be seen and heard.”
Patients will receive the patient survey the day after their appointment. Those who use walk-in services like birth certificates, death certificates or health records will not receive a link. Patients who do not receive the patient survey via a text message but wish to complete a survey can request that option. Responses will remain anonymous, and patients can opt out of receiving text messages at any time.
