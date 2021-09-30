A Hendersonville man was arrested on theft charges last week and then assumed additional charges following an investigation.
Tyler A. Deskins, 28, will face multiple charges following his arrest, which took place on Sept. 21.
According to arrest reports, Deskins was the driver of a vehicle that had an accident on Green Grove Road in Macon County on Sept. 21.
When officers checked the vehicle identification number (VIN), it was learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Anderson County earlier that day.
Deskins claimed that all of the items inside the vehicle were his.
Among the items in the vehicle was an iPad that was reported stolen from Donelson Christian Academy, which is located in the Donelson area of Nashville.
Deskins was arrested for being in possession of stolen items and a stolen vehicle.
Then, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Tyler Gann received a phone call at 8 p.m. on that same day from a female who lives on New Harmony Road in Macon County.
The female said that she works out of town, but she said that when she returned home at 9:30 a.m. that her front door was open.
Upon entering her residence, she realized that someone had been in her home and stolen multiple items.
She said that it occurred sometime between 7 a.m., which is when her brother left for work, and when she arrived home at 9:30 a.m.
Among the missing items were a gaming system, a desktop computer and a laptop computer.
She informed the officer that her brother allowed Deskins to work on his vehicle in the yard a few days earlier.
When Deskins was arrested following the accident, the gaming system, a desktop computer and a laptop computer were among the items in the vehicle. Deskins had told the officers that those items were his before he was arrested.
The female who called the sheriff’s department also said that her door was damaged from whoever entered the house to steal the items.
Deskins was charged with theft of property, aggravated burglary and vandalism.
His bond was set at $25,500, and his court date is slated for Oct. 27.
