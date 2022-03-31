E-cigarettes have replaced tobacco as the top method for teens’ intake of nicotine, and Macon County High School is taking new steps to curb the phenomenon.
During the statewide Tennessee Quit Week, designed by the Tennessee Department of Health, Macon County High School family and consumer science teacher Molly Austin teamed with Halee Porter of the Macon County Health Department and students for a week-long event — a first for the school.
Literature was handed out at the school by students, who led the project, and 259 students and staff signed a pledge to say “no” to the use of tobacco and nicotine products.
“The bad thing about (vaping) is there’s nicotine in it,” Porter said. “It can cause stroke and heart disease. It’s so early in the game for vaping that we don’t know the full effects yet, but it’s the same chemicals. We expect there to be health consequences as well.”
Austin said vaping is a problem, albeit with a minority of students.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used product among youth since 2014. In 2021, 2.8% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, while 11.3% of high school students reported use in the previous 30 days.
“We don’t really have an issue with cigarettes anymore,” she said. “Part of our issue (of detecting students who vape) is the smells, you can’t tell the difference in vaping and perfumes.”
E-cigarettes are often scented.
Students handed out literature on the dangers of nicotine, and there was a poster contest, won by student Mia Copp.
Porter said the event will continue at the school each year.
“We’re hoping to add to it every year,” she said.
Plans include bringing in a speaker and to start organization for next year “earlier in the year to have more time.” Covid and snow days and a mid-year start kept plans from being more expansive this school year.
Porter said students had conversations with several of their peers who either agreed to quit vaping or to try to quit.
The Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine number is 1-800-QUIT-NOW, text quit to 615-795-0600 or visit www.tnquitline.com for free coaching and, if eligible, nicotine replacement patches. The services are free.
