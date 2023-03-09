Last Friday, hurricane-strength winds swept through the area, resulting in extensive damage to homes and business in our communities. Hundreds of trees were uprooted, taking down Tri-County Electric power poles and leaving — at its peak — more than 25,000 members without service.

“The damage was very similar to what would be seen in an ice storm,” said Tri-County Electric CEO Paul Thompson. “Although we are very aggressive with right-of-way clearing, this storm downed large trees just outside our easement breaking poles and knocking lines down from one end of our service area to the other.”

