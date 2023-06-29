HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT FACES STAFFING ISSUES PHOTO

The Macon County Highway Department — which is responsible for 620 miles of roadways in the county — is currently in need of CDL drivers.

 Craig Harris / Macon County Times

Driving for the Macon County Highway Department requires individuals to have their commercial driver’s license.

Until last year, an individual could study on his/her own time and take the test as close as Gallatin whenever they felt they were ready.

