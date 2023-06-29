Driving for the Macon County Highway Department requires individuals to have their commercial driver’s license.
Driving for the Macon County Highway Department requires individuals to have their commercial driver’s license.
Until last year, an individual could study on his/her own time and take the test as close as Gallatin whenever they felt they were ready.
However, beginning in 2022, formal training was required, and it can be considered costly.
Regina Flippin, who works for the highway department, presented the highways department’s budget proposal to the county commission on June 19, and Macon County Road Supervisor Audie Cook addressed the committee to further explain what they were needing and why.
“Now, they (new drivers) have to have so many hours of training, I think it’s like five or six weeks of school, and it costs $6,000,” Cook said. “When a man is already broke and needs a job, it makes it impossible to get a job driving for us if he has to have $6,000 up front for a CDL.
“We were already struggling to get help because of the differences in what we can pay and what others pay.”
Now, with the new requirement of formal training, the county highway department has a desperate to find help.
“I had one driver quit two months ago and another just two weeks ago,” Cook said. “Being down two drivers really hurts. I’m having to pull workers from other jobs to fill in for those drivers we lost. When we do that, those other jobs fall behind.”
As a result, the highway department has been struggling to accomplish what it needs to do. With the new regulations regarding CDL drivers, no relief is in sight unless the county can come up with a solution.
“I need hands now,” Cook said. “I think it would be beneficial for us to pay for CDLs and require drivers to stay with us for a predetermined period of time or reimburse the county for the $6,000 training fee. The police department, sheriffs department and ambulance service already do this.”
Cook concluded by explaining that county attorney Guy Holliman would be drawing up the necessary documents needed for the proposal to pay for the training, contingent upon their remaining with the highway department for a specified period of time.
