Winners from various competitions held at the 45th annual Macon County Hillbilly Days include:
Iron skillet winners
Bread category Ashley Willis
Dessert category Hunter Willis
Main dish category Hunter Willis
Mandolin contest
First place Jeffery Woodard
Second place Noah Goebel
Third place Rob Pearcy
Beginning fiddle contest
First place Noah Goebel
Second place Eric Cameron
Third place Ty McMeans
Harmonica contest
First place Miles Gibson
Second place Rob Pearcy
Banjo contest
First place Conner McMeans
Second place Trenton “Tater” Caruthers
Third place Brock Easley
Junior fiddle contest
First place Trenton “Tater” Caruthers
Second place John Cross
Youth talent show
First place Callie Drennon
Second place Ashlynn Conner, Kenzi Woodard, Hadelyn Newberry
Third place Emma Comer
People’s choice award Jada Holmes
Senior fiddle contest
First place Tony Haley
Second place Rob Pearcy
Third place Eddie Walker
Ped Scruggs Memorial Fiddle Challenge
First place Tony Haley
Buck dance contest (under 41 years old)
First place Amelia Brown
Second place Callie Drennon
Third place Reagan Brown
Buck dance contest (42 and older)
First place Tammy Scruggs
Second place Wayne Fleming
Male vocalist contest
First place Hatton Allen
Second place Darby Tew
Third place Brock Ealey
Female vocalist
First place Callie Drennon
Second place Amelia Brown
Third place Keira Campbell
Bluegrass band contest
First place Clearview Bluegrass
Second place Campbell’s Calamity Soup
Third place Kentuckasseans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.