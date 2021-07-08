Winners from various competitions held at the 45th annual Macon County Hillbilly Days include:

Iron skillet winners

Bread category Ashley Willis

Dessert category Hunter Willis

Main dish category Hunter Willis

Mandolin contest

First place Jeffery Woodard

Second place Noah Goebel

Third place Rob Pearcy

Beginning fiddle contest

First place Noah Goebel

Second place Eric Cameron

Third place Ty McMeans

Harmonica contest

First place Miles Gibson

Second place Rob Pearcy

Banjo contest

First place Conner McMeans

Second place Trenton “Tater” Caruthers

Third place Brock Easley

Junior fiddle contest

First place Trenton “Tater” Caruthers

Second place John Cross

Youth talent show

First place Callie Drennon

Second place Ashlynn Conner, Kenzi Woodard, Hadelyn Newberry

Third place Emma Comer

People’s choice award Jada Holmes

Senior fiddle contest

First place Tony Haley

Second place Rob Pearcy

Third place Eddie Walker

Ped Scruggs Memorial Fiddle Challenge

First place Tony Haley

Buck dance contest (under 41 years old)

First place Amelia Brown

Second place Callie Drennon

Third place Reagan Brown

Buck dance contest (42 and older)

First place Tammy Scruggs

Second place Wayne Fleming

Male vocalist contest

First place Hatton Allen

Second place Darby Tew

Third place Brock Ealey

Female vocalist

First place Callie Drennon

Second place Amelia Brown

Third place Keira Campbell

Bluegrass band contest

First place Clearview Bluegrass

Second place Campbell’s Calamity Soup

Third place Kentuckasseans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.