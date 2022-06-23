and Andy Dennis
Thousands of people attended the 46th annual Macon County Hillbilly Days in sometimes hot weather, but attendees battled through the summer heat and heard music, saw dancing, watched beauty pageants and hillybilly-themed events as is the custom for the popular festival.
It was hot on opening day, Thursday. The heat didn’t stop the Itty Bitty Hillbilly contest. And hot musical licks could be heard all over the park. A little jam session here, and an instrumental there.
By Friday, the heat was only from the music rising up out of Key Park. From “I’ll Fly Away” to “I Saw the Light,” it was a bluegrass lovers paradise. According to Lioness Club Member Monica Gann, the weather cooled just enough Saturday to ease the comfort level at the festival, and the event was a success, she said.
“It was great. Weather was great. We sold like every bit of our 350 pound of fish,” Gann said. “We had about a third of a cooler left. There were so many food vendors, great musicians were playing. Saturday, you couldn’t have asked for more of a perfect day.”
Key Park was filled with activities for every age group. Bounce houses for the very active kids, water walking activities, bungee flying fun and playground equipment. Shopping, eating and music rounded out the rest of the days activities for the “older kids” among the crowd.
The Lafayette Lions and Lioness Club have put on this event since the 1990s. Two years after the event was shuttered due to Covid in 2020. The club charges no admission to the event, but raises enough to be a large contributor to various community projects.
The clubs help the community, including the purchase of eyeglasses, hearing aids, eye exams — vision and hearing needs, for those who otherwise might not be able to afford them. The groups also help in the fight against cancer with money they raise.
The Lions, represented by Mr. Hillbilly, raised $3,000, and the Lionesses, represented by Miss Hillbilly, raised $2,318. The losing group rep got a pie in the face. This year, both got pies in the face. “He was a great sport about it,” Gann said.
The money will help with buying toys for children with cancer at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. “That’s kind of a district project,” Gann said.
