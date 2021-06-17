After taking a one-year break, Hillbilly Days returns to Lafayette’s Key Park this week.
“Hopefully, it’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” Hillbilly Days co-chairperson Monica Gann — who handles those duties along with co-chair B.J. Blankenship — said. “We are doing a lot of new things.”
It is the 45th annual event, and since the early 1990s, the Lafayette Lions Club and Lioness Lions Club have hosted the event after it was previously organized by the Lafayette Jaycees.
Hillbilly Days was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event — which benefits the clubs’ various community projects — is centered around musicians but also includes other activities to attract attendees, including a beauty pageant, a cast-iron cooking competition and its annual fish fry.
“We’ve gotten more phone calls than we ever have, from booth space to musicians,” Gann said. “Everybody is wanting to do something.”
Opening ceremonies will be held on Thursday evening at 6, followed by the Itty Bitty Hillbillies Beauty Pageant at 6:30 and a cake walk at 7.
There will be a fish fry on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m., and a gospel concert follows at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s activities begin at 10 a.m. and will last into the evening hours.
There will be a series of musical competitions during the day (starting at 10 a.m. and with the final one starting at 5:30 p.m.), the Mr. and Miss Hillbilly Contest (at 2:45 p.m.), a youth talent show (at 3:30 p.m., for children age 12 and younger) and a cast iron recipe contest (at 1 p.m.).
Alex Martinez is the Lafayette Lions Club representative as Mr. Hillbilly, and Melissa Evetts is the Lafayette Lioness Club’s representative as Miss Hillbilly. They’ve been competing to see which organization can raise the most money, with the results to be revealed on Saturday afternoon.
The losing organization usually has its representative get a pie thrown in his/her face.
Each club will have a separate tent at Hillbilly Days and will be selling food.
Proceeds go to vision, hearing and diabetes-related aids.
The Big Show Bluegrass Band Competition will begin at 7 p.m., with the first-place act receiving $700, $400 for second place, and $200 for third place.
There will also be a cornhole tournament held (beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday), an outhouse race (at 9 a.m.), arts and crafts booths, and games for children.
Additionally, the presentation of Billy and Joanna Roark Community Service Award will take place at 2:30 p.m.
