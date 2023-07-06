Since 2013-14 Jamie Kelley has been the principal at Macon County Junior High.
However, Kelley concluded his 10-year tenure last week after he recently resigned.
He will be succeeded by Chelsea Workman, who has previously been a sixth-grade English teacher at the school.
“Macon County Junior High was already a great school when I got here,” Kelley said. “There wasn’t much at all that I felt needed changed or adjusted. All schools have their ups and downs. I hope I am remembered as being fair and consistent with the kids, teachers, and the parents. If you’re consistent, people always know where they stand with you and where you stand with them.”
Kelley came from a education background in Smith County, teaching middle school for 12 years before moving into agriculture and Future Farmers of America. He then moved on to Lebanon High School, teaching eighth-grade science for a two years before moving into administration.
“I knew very few people when I first came here,” Kelley said. “It took people a while to warm up to me, because I’ve been told that I tend to look mad a lot of times, when that’s just the way I look. Once people here got to know me, they really made me feel at home. I’ve always appreciated that.”
Kelley has seen many highs and lows during his tenure at MCJHS.
“The worst was probably COVID (which began during the 2019-20 school year),” Kelley said. “Students, teachers, parents, just everybody was so stressed out. Everyone was doing the best they possibly could, and I believe that Mr. (Tony) Boles (the county’s director of schools at the time) made the right decision in keeping us going. It was tough, but we made it.”
Kellie was responsible for designing the gym floor at MCJHS.
“I am very proud of that,” Kelley said “As a former basketball player, It was a labor of love to be able to do that.”
Macon County is well-known for it’s hospitality and welcoming attitude.
“The thing I will miss the most is the people,” Kelley said. “They’ve been very good to me. This is one of the most supportive communities I have ever been associated with. I have to thank the parents, community members, and stakeholders for all they’ve done for the kids here at MCJH.”
Kelley is headed to Murfreesboro’s Siegel Middle School, where he will be teaching eighth-grade science.
“I will also be the girls head basketball coach, the boys assistant basketball coach, and the athletic director,” Kelley said. “I always said that I wanted to end my career how it began, teaching. I have missed that one-on-one relationship that comes with teaching kids.
“I hope that I am remembered here for my first rule ... treat others as you want to be treated. My dad always told me, ‘If you go somewhere, leave it as good or better than you found it.’ I hope that is the case here in Macon County.”
