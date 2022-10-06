The real estate market has changed over the past few years for residential, office or industrial properties.
Whitney Shrum, of Ben Bray Realty, said “Nashville and the surrounding counties is marked as the hottest markets across the country.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The real estate market has changed over the past few years for residential, office or industrial properties.
Whitney Shrum, of Ben Bray Realty, said “Nashville and the surrounding counties is marked as the hottest markets across the country.”
Middle Tennessee has had a pattern of growth over the last couple of years. The market started a trend of houses being snatched up on the first day of the listing. Competition in the offers on houses have allowed the seller to really benefit as some buyers are paying $10,000 to $20,000 more for the house they want.
“The last few years, the market has increased, and the price for residential has risen, with the interest rate being low,” Shrum said.
The result has been a housing boom, while native Tennesseans are struggling to find a home that they can afford. Between home prices increasing and interest rates fluctuating, home buyers find themselves in a market that does not compare to when they last bought a home.
“One thing I’ve been seeing is a lot people are living downtown during the work week, but want a getaway place for the weekends,” Shrum said. “We may see the market cooling down a bit. Prices are staying high, and as witnessed this week, the mortgage rates have risen. This may be why prices aren’t rising, but inventory staying the same.
“As of today, there are 120 homes (in Macon County) that are available. It is still that many families that will need to see an agent so they can navigate the changing prices and interest fluctuations.”
Shrum said going to a Realtor or bank can really help with planning. “Real estate is always a good investment,” Shrum said.
Greater Nashville Realtors has noted that last year’s median price for a family home was $400,000, compared to the same family home of $498,000 now.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.