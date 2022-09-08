During the week of Sept. 19-23, Macon County High School will celebrate its annual homecoming events. The following is a list of activities for the week provided by the school.
ART COMPETITION
Students who want to compete in the Homecoming Art Competition should create an original design and slogan displaying our school spirit. Original artwork should be submitted on a ½ or full sheet of poster board to Mrs. Brewer in room 217 by Sept. 16. Please include your name and your grade on your poster. Entries will be judged on the afternoon of Sept. 16, and all posters will be displayed in the halls during Homecoming week. Prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st place — $20, 2nd place — $15, 3rd place — $10. We encourage students to participate and showcase their artistic talents as well as their school spirit! If you need poster board, see Mrs. Brewer.
INTRAMURAL GAMES
Intramural Volleyball games will be held beginning at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, September 23. There is no cost to attend. FBLA will be selling concessions that day in the gym. Please listen for announcements about when you may begin signing up. Sign ups will be outside Mrs. Kelly Swindle’s room (115).
POWDERPUFF FOOTBALL GAME
The Powderpuff Football Game and the bonfire will be Sept. 22 at the MCHS football field beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Concessions will be sold. Any girl wishing to play should pick up a permission form from Mrs. Brewer in Room 217 between classes or during Tiger Time. Teams are responsible for getting a coach; all coaches must be MCHS faculty members. Any team T-shirt designs must be approved by Mr. Cook or Coach Shoulders.
BONFIRE
The bonfire will be in the parking lot next to the football field following the Powderpuff Football Games. Normally, it begins at around 8:30 p.m.
ARMBANDS
Each student participating in the parade must purchase an armband to be worn for the entire duration of the parade. Armbands will be sold until Friday during homeroom.
If a student is driving in the parade, he/she must purchase a driver’s pass during lunch lines from Sept. 1- Sept. 9. In order to purchase a pass, students must present a valid driver’s license, up-to-date car insurance and a $10 registration fee. These students do not need to pay an additional $5 for their armband.
If a student is riding with another student, he/she must purchase an armband in homeroom from Sept. 1 — Sept. 9. Cost for armbands is $5.
All students participating in the parade must turn in a parade permission form to their homeroom teachers.
All armbands will be distributed on Sept. 23, in homeroom. It is the responsibility of each student to keep up with his/her armband and wear it for the duration of the parade.
LUNCH INFORMATION
Normal lunches will be served through the cafeteria on Sept. 23.
In addition, several clubs and organizations will be selling concessions around Lafayette City Park, where students will be decorating their vehicles.
STUDENTS NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE PARADE
Students who do not wish to participate in the parade will remain at school where they will be supervised by teachers and staff. Students may also sign out in the front lobby at 10:30 a.m. with a note from a parent. Once a student signs out, he/she must leave school grounds and may not participate in parade activities. Students may ride the bus to a designated location to watch the parade, but they must bring a signed permission form to their teachers in order to do so. Once the parade is over, these students will be bused back to MCHS to catch their buses as normal.
Buses will run as normal at the end of the school day for those students remaining at school.
PARADE DAY RULES
The following vehicles will be allowed in the parade:
• Cars, trucks, four-wheelers/utility vehicles — Drivers must show proof of a valid driver’s license and up-to-date insurance if the vehicle is street-legal — students must have someone to meet them behind piggly wiggly after the parade ends in order to pick up four-wheelers and other utility vehicles that are not street legal.
• Side by Sides (Gators) are allowed but must have working seatbelts. Students driving side by sides must have a valid driver’s license.
(Drivers and riders must wear helmets if their vehicle does NOT have a front windshield)
• Tractors
Class Floats
All floats, band members, cheerleaders, homecoming court,and football players should be lined up next to the old american greetings building by noon sept. 23.
No horses, motorcycles, or go-carts
Students must remain in vehicles at all times for the duration of the parade; they should not “hang out” of vehicles.
All drivers will be given a parade pass to display in their vehicle’s windows. Parade passes must be visible at all times.
Students will NOT be allowed to ride in the backs of trucks/vehicles driven byother students. They should be sitting in seats that provide factory installed working seatbelts.
Each vehicle must have enough working seatbelts for the number of people who ride in that vehicle.
Each vehicle must be decorated displaying school spirit format only in order to be allowed in the parade. Any written material or decorations must stay within school policy guidelines. Violating this will cause a student to be removed from the parade and reprimanded in school the following week.
All candy must be individually wrapped and must not be thrown in a way that is forceful or that would cause harm to individuals on the parade route.
If any spectator sees any vehicle or student violating these rules or guidelines, please note the vehicle parade pass number and report the incident to Macon County High School (615-666-4320).
PARADE ROUTE
The parade will leave from the old American Greetings Building at 1 p.m. Sept. 23.
From Lafayette City Park, turn right on to Day’s Road.
Turn right onto Oak Street that runs by the old American Greetings building.
This is where the floats, Homecoming Court, band, cheerleaders, and football players will be located; this will mark the official beginning of the parade.
Turn left onto Highway 52.
Take a right at LaTia Mexican Restaurant to go toward the square.
Proceed around the square to College Street.
From College Street, turn right onto Fairlane Drive.
At the end of Fairlane Drive, turn left onto Church Street.
Take a right off of Church Street onto Field Street that runs into the Lafayette Methodist Church.
Turn left onto Sycamore Street.
Proceed on Sycamore by the visitors’ side of the football field.
Continue on Sycamore Street to Central Elementary School.
From Central Elementary, head toward the lot behind Piggly Wiggly.
The parade will disband behind Piggly Wiggly and in the parking lot of the old Fred’s building. Buses will be waiting here to pick up football players, band members, and cheerleaders. Students must have someone to meet them behind Piggly Wiggly after the parade ends in order to pick up four-wheelers and other utility vehicles that are not street legal.
Homecoming Activities on Friday, Sept. 23
5:15 p.m. — Homecoming Ceremony Begins and Concludes with the crowning of the 2022 Homecoming Queen
7 p.m. — Kickoff
Macon County Tigers vs. Portland Panthers.
— Macon County Schools
