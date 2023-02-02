Maybe for the first time, a count of the homeless population in Macon County was attempted last week. And while only 28 were found, advocates fear the problem is much worse.
“In talking to local officials, the consensus is we don’t have a homeless problem,” said Lisa Gentry, executive director of the Macon County Housing Authority. She disagrees.
The point-in-time homeless count is a longtime federal program undertaken by agencies that serve the homeless as well as nonprofit organizations. This year, it was held on Jan. 24. While it is called a count, it’s really a survey that gathers demographic information as well as tries to identify factors that lead to homelessness.
Gentry said she found 28 homeless people, but she is sure that is not the real total. She said she gets phone calls on a daily basis from people looking for housing.
“We had a family of four come in that live in a van,” she said. “They are from this area. The house they were in became uninhabitable.”
Exacerbating the problem is the growth in Nashville. As Nashville rents and home prices continue to rise, people are being forced into neighboring counties such as Wilson and Sumner. In turn, those housing prices are going up, driving people from Wilson and Sumner into more rural counties such as Macon. Now, housing prices are going up here, forcing people who can’t afford the higher rents out.
“We have an affordable housing crisis,” Gentry said, noting that she has 60 families on her waiting list and only 102 units in the authority. “Rents have risen astronomically in this county and wages are not keeping up. The working poor are getting priced out.”
To find the 28, Gentry said she contacted local churches, The Emmanuel House, her own housing authority’s waiting list, the jail, law enforcement and others.
“I don’t think it’s anywhere close” to the real homeless count, Gentry said, adding that one person she knows who helps the less fortunate knows of at least four people living under a bridge in the county.
Gentry also pointed out the lack of emergency housing in the county. When she gets calls, she said she has to refer people to the two closest shelters, one in Nashville and the other in Cookeville.
“The word is getting out,” Gentry said. “People are wanting to help the homeless.”
The count was conducted under the direction of Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee, a Crossville-based nonprofit funded by federal grants. HART’s Vivian Walker said that in a couple of months a report on the homeless in Macon County will be issued. That report will include demographic and other information on the homeless that local officials can use to determine areas of need. From there, nonprofit agencies and local governments, such as the city, county or housing authority, can apply for federal grants to address the problem.
