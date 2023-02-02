Maybe for the first time, a count of the homeless population in Macon County was attempted last week. And while only 28 were found, advocates fear the problem is much worse.

“In talking to local officials, the consensus is we don’t have a homeless problem,” said Lisa Gentry, executive director of the Macon County Housing Authority. She disagrees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.