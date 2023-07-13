Kellie Convery and her husband, Luke, managed to find what they were looking for.
The couple decided to move from their home in upstate New York and settle here in Macon County.
“We bought the property 2½ years ago,” Convery said. “It had an existing barn, so we added to it and made it into our home.”
Last August, Convery opened a food stand, utilizing a small, red shed that resembles a barn, located just off of Highway 10 at the end of their driveway.
“When we moved here, I decided to be a stay-at-home mom,” Convery said. “I don’t do well with just sitting around. I needed something of my own that I could focus on and be creative with.”
Back in New York, Convery worked on farms for almost a decade.
“I went to public markets, planted for a farmer, helped bring the produce from the field, box and package it for market,” Convery said. “It’s just an interest of mine that I really enjoy.”
In addition to produce, Convery offers décor and other items.
“We have barbecue sauce, sundae toppings, cherry and hickory wood for smoking, jams and jellies, local honey, and even cowboy candy,” Convery said. “Cowboy candy is a big seller. It is jalepeno peppers, vinegar, salt, sugar and spices. It is amazing when you spread cream cheese on a cracker and dip it into the cowboy candy. The jar doesn’t last long at all once you open it.”
Convery uses an honor system for paying when she isn’t able to be at the stand.
However, that trust has been violated recently.
“Recently, I had an older gentleman come to my house and introduce himself prior to him doing his shopping,” Convery said. “He had been the only person here at the time, and when I went down and checked what may need refilling or straightend up, I counted up what was gone and what money was left, and he had only paid for a fraction of what he took.”
Convery says that she tries to be positive about things even in situations where customers aren’t honest.
“I try to think, ‘Maybe that person really needed the items,’ ” Convery said. “Still, it’s very disappointing when I put in the hard work and people are sometimes dishonest. It’s still a business that I spend money and time to make work. When customers take without paying, it hurts the business.”
Convery has put up a new sign asking customers to please be honest when shopping.
“Since I put up the sign, I’ve had messages online or texts telling me what they (customers) took and how much they left,” Convery said. “Since the incident, I am trying to be more present. When I see someone pull in, I come down from the house.”
For now, Convery plans to keep utilizing the honor system.
“For the most part, people have been honest and really nice to us here,” Convery said. “I have enjoyed doing this so far and would like to see it grow. We have had a lot of positive feedback, and the community seems to really enjoy what we do.”
