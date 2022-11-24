Macon Community Hospital has moved its therapy services to the new Therapy Annex at 308 W. Locust St.
November 24, 2022
Macon Community Hospital has moved its therapy services to the new Therapy Annex at 308 W. Locust St.
The move is expanding services and the number of patients that can be seen.
“Macon Community Hospital is community focused with every decision they make, and this change is part of that process,” said Dr. Benita Hudson. “We invite the public to see for themselves at our open house on Dec. 7.”
Hudson said the new annex provides several opportunities.
“We can start therapies while the patient is in the hospital, and then easily transfer them directly to outpatient, with the facilities being so close,” Hudson said.
“Once a patient has completed their therapy, they can sign up for our Wellness Program. That will allow them to come in and continue to work on their wellness on their own, but at our facility,” Hudson said. “The Wellness Program accepts most insurance, and the program has a low monthly fee for those without insurance.
“Macon Community Hospital continues to expand services, from the Wellness Program, to working on getting more specialists to cover the Macon County community, and staying focused on community needs,” Hudson said.
