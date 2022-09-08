After the Sept. 2 special called meeting to discuss the candidates for director of schools, the board began its work session - an hour of topics, ranging from drug testing policies, additional staffing needs, and replacing rotted out wood window frames at the high school.

The full board was present, including newly elected Michael Cothron for Districts 3 and 4 and board attorney Jamie Winkler.

