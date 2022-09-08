After the Sept. 2 special called meeting to discuss the candidates for director of schools, the board began its work session - an hour of topics, ranging from drug testing policies, additional staffing needs, and replacing rotted out wood window frames at the high school.
The full board was present, including newly elected Michael Cothron for Districts 3 and 4 and board attorney Jamie Winkler.
The first topics on the agenda, random drug testing and eminent domain, were largely led by Winkler, who provided insight on some rulings for the Smith County Board of Education under former U.S. District Judge Todd Campbell, the judge for the District Court for Middle Tennessee until 2012.
Campbell ruled that random drug screenings did not violate the Fourth Amendment. Winkler did state “random drug testing is not wrong, many companies do it, but it is ripe for lawsuits.”
Winkler continued that “testing must be purely random with a direct and clear policy.”
Winkler also advised the board on how eminent domain can be used by a school board to acquire additional land.
Property in Red Boiling Springs was discussed for the school system’s use. Winkler advised “the board to inquire about the property from the owners first.
“If eminent domain is used, it can cause issues for the board. It would need to be for a specific use and clearly outlined that way. If the owner and the Board cannot agree, County Mayor Steve Jones would need to appoint seven people to work on and establish a fair price for the property.”
Interim director of schools Daniel Cook noted that he had done a basic search for the property owner, since the property had been vacant for a number of years. Cook found whom he suspects is the owner in Russellville, Ky., Cook will reach out to the party and see if they are interested in selling.
Cook and the board continued with the remaining agenda items.
The third item on the agenda concerned Cook’s contract, which ends the first week of October. Noting the timeline and schedule for the new interim director, it is possible the new director could not start until the middle of October.
The board’s discussion centered around extending Cook’s contract for 10 to 15 days, or for 30 days to assist the new director in the transition. The contract extension will be voted on at the next regular board meeting tonight.
The board continued with a discussion on the salary for the new director. There is a formula that can be used to determine the salary. The topic will continue at the next meeting.
Discussion on early graduates was held. Cook stated that there are currently 48 students who would be eligible to graduate early. A list of students in the packet will be voted on at the next meeting.
Employees of Air Evac Life presented to the board a program it offers that could be a beneficial for the employees of the school system. Discussion was held around the cost per employee, whether to take deductions out of their paycheck if they opt in for the plan, or to offer it as an added benefit that the school system offers. Rates were discussed for the various options.
One of the board members had used the service for a family member. The bill that received to be flown to Nashville hospitals was over $50,000 just for the flight and medical aid during the flight.
The board agreed to put it in the next agenda.
(0) comments
