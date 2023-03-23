At its work session on March 13, Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn met with the Macon County School Board to propose the implementation of a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program in elementary classrooms, targeting mostly fourth and fifth-graders in the school district.
The board members unanimously agreed to back Wilburn’s idea at its March 14 meeting and move forward with implementation of the program next year.
For more than 40 years, the D.A.R.E. program has been training police officers and sheriff’s deputies to work in local school districts, teaching kids between kindergarten and 12th-grade to say no to drugs and violence.
As substance abuse has run rampant across the country, Macon County has decided to implement the program, using School Resource Officers (SROs) as instructors. Those SROs are already in place in the local schools.
“Hopefully, we will have (the D.A.R.E. program) next school year,” said Macon County Director of Shawn Carter. “I think (the SROs) will go through the training this summer, and we will start it next school year. They have to be certified D.A.R.E. instructors to use the curriculum. Two SROs will be trained — one from Lafayette (Elementary) and one from Red Boiling (Springs School). It is my understanding that one will also try to cover Westside (Elementary).”
Wilburn added, “We are sending two SROs (to training), probably one from Red Boiling (Springs School) and one from Lafayette (Elementary). Once we get them trained, we’re going to see what we can offer. We (want) to have it to where we can teach every class as much as we can.”
However, as this is a new program for Macon County schools, there are still multiple things that need to be worked out before the next school year begins.
“There is a lot that we don’t know yet, like the time, and how we are going to get everybody trained with the amount of personnel,” said Wilburn. “We may have to pick certain grades to start out with and grow from there, but I think it is a good start.”
