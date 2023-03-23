DARE photo

Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn met with the Macon County School Board at its work session on March 13 to propose implementing the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program for local fourth and fifth-graders beginning next school year.

 Roxanne Lambert/Macon County Times

The board members unanimously agreed to back Wilburn’s idea at its March 14 meeting and move forward with implementation of the program next year.

