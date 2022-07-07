On July 3, 1966, Carl Gregory left the United States to serve in the Vietnam War. The plane he was aboard was heading to Vietnam.
Crossing the international dateline, there was no fanfare for the Fourth of July, because Gregory arrived on July 5, 1966.
“I never saw the Fourth of July,” he said. “That’s one thing I will never forget. The Fourth of July had always been an important one as my father, Herley Gregory, served in World War II for the freedom for all of us.”
It was 190 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence that the younger Gregory was called up to serve. Beginning his service on the date America was born is a date he hoped to never miss again.
It was not lost on Gregory that he was going into a war zone exactly 20 years and two weeks after his father was discharged from the Army during World War II.
Gregory remarked that in 1967 and 1968, our nation was divided by the anti-Vietnam sentiment, but, the division today is entirely different.
“The Fourth of July is the perfect time for family and community to come together. Celebrate the freedom that so many have fought for,” he said. “Events over the last decade have made it even more important to celebrate our freedoms.”
At times, watching the news has left him in tears. “I put my life on the line for the freedoms we enjoy in this country, and it’s hard to watch some events that happened,” Gregory said.
Gregory grew up with an older brother, Young Gregory, who served during that time as well. Herley Gregory knew what he sons might see in the war. The senior Gregory took his son’s hand at the airport. He said: “Take it like a man son.”
Herley Gregory was a man of few words for most of his life. But, when he did speak, Carl Gregory said his boys knew to listen.
The senior Gregory spoke at a church service the weekend before Memorial Day in 1997. It was the first time his father had spoke so openly about his service. The father, a very patriotic and prayerful person, stated that when he landed in New Guinea that he went off to himself for a while to pray. He prayed whether it was right to kill another man. And, if it wasn’t, he asked that God take his life first.
Shortly after sunrise, on the day of the invasion, a Japanese bomber came flying in so low that the senior Gregory could see the pilot’s face and the large rising sun on the side of the plane. He shot the plane down, and took that as an answer to his prayer. He said he never felt condemned about what he had to do in war, and never took his part in the war and the freedoms he saved lightly.
This son, who missed the fourth of July in 1966, laid his father to rest during Memorial Day weekend. It was one week after the senior Gregory spoke at the church. Gregory knew how important it was to celebrate the life of his father, and celebrate the freedoms we gained on July 4, 1776.
While the Fourth of July is about celebrations and grilling out, Gregory said the community should rejoice about the country that our forefathers gave us so freely.
