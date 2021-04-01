The Macon County Commission recently voted to raise the residential building impact fee to $2.50 per square foot while leaving the commercial building impact fee the same.
“This body adopted an impact fee in 2004, and that was by private act, which meant that you all adopted it and after you adopted it, it went to the state legislature … and then the State Legislature passed it and then it came back here for confirmation,” County Attorney Guy Holliman told the commissioners. “Since 2004, Macon County has had an impact fee on new residential development and new commercial development. The fee at that time for new residential development was $1 per square foot space and 25 cents for commercial square foot space. Since the enactment of the impact fee, it has never been increased.”
The private act passed specifically stated that the impact fee’s purpose was to “offset the increased capital cost to the county as a result of the influx of new residents, which led to new residential and commercial development.”
The act also outlined that the proceeds of the fee would go toward capital improvements. Holliman said that the act said the projects “included, but not limited to, debt service on projects, or projects general fund, school fund, special revenue funds, debt service funds, or other capital project funds designated by resolution by the board of county commissioners.”
Holliman told the commissioners that they had the power to increase, or decrease, either the residential or commercial impact fees and that they could change only one or both of them.
He also informed them that they could waive a part or all of the impact fee if there was a specific industry the commission was trying to bring to the county.
Holliman also clarified what would be considered residential development, which included stick-built homes, mobile homes, duplexes, apartment buildings and triplexes.
Public, government-owned buildings, places of worship, barns, outbuildings, accessory structures used for agriculture or residential purposes, replacement buildings constructed within one year of the loss of the original structure, buildings owned by a non-profit, a permanent residential structure replacing a single or double-wide, or a double-wide replacing a single-wide are currently exempt from impact fees.
The increase to the residential fee passed unanimously, while the motion to keep the commercial fee the same had only one no vote, from commissioner Jarhea Wilmore.
The increase went into effect immediately.
