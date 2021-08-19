RED BOILING SPRINGS — At the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating a homcide that took place last week in Red Boiling Springs.
Tracy Chestnut, 42, was found dead in her home — located on the 400 block of McClure Street — on the evening of Aug. 10.
Chestnut was found by a family member.
No arrests had been made as of press time as the investigation is ongoing.
