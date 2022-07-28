JACKSON — Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Jackson man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.
On June 17, agents with the TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that someone had used Kik accounts to distribute child sex abuse imagery. During the investigation, agents identified that individual as Tanner G. Robinson, 21.
On July 18, TBI agents, with the assistance of the Jackson Police Department, executed a search warrant at Robinson’s home in the 80 block of Richland Cove in Jackson. Robinson was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail on one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He made his first court appearance July 19, where his bond was set at $15,000.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that could assist agents, including details regarding possible victims, contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.