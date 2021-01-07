An imate in the Macon County Jail will face an additional charge after he allegedly assaulted another inmate.
Joseph A. Whittemore, 21, picked up an assault charge following the incident, which took place on Jan. 1.
According to the report, a correctional officer was placing an inmate into a holding cell that was located in the booking area, and Whittemore — who was in the cell — waited for the door to open and pushed his way through the correctional officer. Whittemore ran into another holding cell that had a shower in it, where he knew that another inmate was taking a shower.
Whittemore — a resident of Adolphus, Kentucky — struck the inmate multiple times in the face, splitting the victim’s nose before the correctional officer was able to restrain Whittemore.
Whittemore was then placed back into the cell that he ran out of.
Whittemore incurred an additional $1,000 on what was already a $165,000 bond.
Whittemore was one of the two inmates — along with Jeremy Bruce Fuller — who escaped from the Macon County Jail on Oct. 18 through an unsecured door.
Whittemore and Fuller went to nearby Thompson Diesel and took a van that was there at the business, which had its keys left in the floor board so that it could be repaired once the business reopened.
The van was located behind a church in Adolphus the next morning, and the two men were found in a vacant home near Whittemore’s mother’s residence.
Whittemore’s court date was set for Feb. 17.
