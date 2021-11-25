Planning has begun for this year’s Jingle Bell Run. The Sprinters Group is asking for businesses who can, to donate.
The Sprinters Group is a parent-based group that works and interacts closely with the cross country and track teams and coaches here in Macon County. Funds are used to buy items for the athletic teams. The group is currently looking to purchase new, matching uniforms and offer scholarship opportunities to seniors.
To make a donation, use PayPal at abgroes beck@yahoo.com, or Venmo at Amanda-Groesbeck-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.