Macon County continues to have one of the state’s lowest unemployment rates, even as that rate ticks up amid an ongoing shortage of workers.
The January rate was 2.9%, up from the revised 2.7% rate recorded for December. A major factor is people returning to the labor force as the covid pandemic eases. Contributing is the end of holiday-related seasonal work. The Macon County labor force in January was 11,490, almost 70 more than in December.
Macon County Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Hardman said businesses and industry have a need for employees.
“Things are getting back to normal, which is raising confidence in the economy,” Hardman said. “There is some part of the population who doesn’t want to work unless they have to, and we have a large population of folks who have gotten used to working from home.”
But now, she said, businesses are starting to bring people back, which is not always popular. NCTC has announced it will be bringing employees back to the office and Babynov USA is trying to put together a third shift, Hardman said.
On the other hand, new businesses are “coming in everyday,” Hardman said, adding that she has not heard that stores such as the new Dairy Queen or Beans and Leaf Cafe have had difficulty finding workers.
Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore noted that Fleetwood Homes has to hold hiring events on a regular basis. But he also said that, Fleetwood aside, Lafayette doesn’t have a large industrial labor base, so most residents go out of town for work.
Statewide, all 95 counties saw an increase in unemplloyment rates, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-five counties reported rates less than 5%, while the remaining 10 counties had rates of 5% or greater, but less than 10%.
Williamson and Moore counties had the state’s lowest unemployment for the month. Both counties recorded rates of 2.2% in January. That represented a 0.3 of a percentage point increase for Williamson County and a 0.2 of a percentage point increase for Moore County, when compared to their revised December 2021 rates.
At 9.2%, Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in the state. Its January number increased by 2 percentage points when compared to the revised December rate. Cocke County had Tennessee’s second-highest rate for the month. The new figure of 7.1% marked a 2.3 percentage point increase from December.
Statewide, January’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% was the lowest it has been since November 2019. It was down 0.1 of a percentage point from December’s revised rate of 3.6%.
Across the nation, seasonally adjusted unemployment for January increased slightly from 3.9% to 4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.