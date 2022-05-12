The unofficial votes have been tallied, and Macon County Mayor Steve Jones bested his opponent, John Drury, 1,910 to 666.
“First off, I want the people to know I appreciate the votes I got, it’s a humbling experience, and I’m blessed to be the mayor,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of things going on the next few years with getting jobs, industries.”
Jones, who has no competition in the fall, added that projects such as a new health department, a new administration building and an expanded jail are items to be worked on, along with others in the next four years of his term.
“So we’ve got a lot of projects we’ve got going,” he said. “No one wants to have to do anything to a jail as far as construction, but our county’s growing and the sheriff’s having to house a lot more prisoners. There’s a lot of counties having to deal with that.”
Jones also noted that the expansion of water service in the county is needed, and the county will work toward that end.
Also in the primary, Joey Wilburn toppled his challenger in the Macon County sheriff’s race. Wilburn had 1,963 votes and challenger Pamela Whitlow had 688. Wilburn will face incumbent and independent Mark Gammons in the General Election.
Lafayette City Council race, Mike Marshall led with 438 votes, followed by Steve Turner with 380 votes; David Kempf with 335 votes; Roger Jones with 334 votes, Tabitha Dias with 280 votes and Debra Harris with 130 votes.
Phillip Snow ran unopposed in the Macon County District 1 race with 182 votes.
In the Macon County District 2 race, Mike Jenkins had 189 votes, followed by Keith Newberry with 186 votes; Dale Brown with 122 votes and Scott Gammons with 116 votes.
In Macon County District 3, Benton Bartley led with 182 votes, and Ethan Flippin with 157 votes.
In Macon County District 4, Justin Dyer led with 186 votes, over Michelle Phillips with 148 votes.
In Macon County District 5, Barry Marshall led with 119 votes, followed by Dan Hill with 60 votes.
In Macon County District 6 Michael Slayton ran unopposed with 134 votes.
No candidate ran in District 7.
Bobby Ray King ran unopposed in Macon County District 8 with 264 votes.
Wendell Jones ran unopposed in Macon County District 9 with 237 votes.
Helen Hesson ran unopposed with 178 votes.
Kim Bohanon Parks ran unopposed for Macon County Trustee with 2,386 votes.
Andrew Stanford ran unopposed in General Sessions with 1,752 votes.
Rick Gann ran unopposed for Macon County Circuit Court Clerk with 2,369 votes.
Cynthia Jones ran unopposed for Register of Deeds with 2,258 votes.
Bobby Likens received 386 votes for school board.
Bradley Bray received 445 votes for Constable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.