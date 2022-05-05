A traffic stop in downtown Lafayette on April 27 led to four arrests on numerous drug charges.
Lafayette Police Department patrolman Hunter Sullivan at about 9:40 p.m. stopped a black Mustang, which he said was speeding at 25 mph in a 15 mph zone on the square.
Police reported the smell of marijuana coming from the passenger window, and said they found a small baggie containing marijuana and a white crystal substance on the rear-side passenger floorboard and on the rear seat of the car. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and Fentanyl, the report said.
Officers also found a meth pipe and a straw with residue, the report said.
Driver Nicky A. Tuttle, 28, of Westmoreland was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession; speeding; simple possession; driving on revoked/suspended license; financial responsibility violation; and joyriding.
Passengers Kirby Austin Moore, 24, of Hendersonville was charged with violation of probation; possession Sch. II; manufacture, delivery, or possession; criminal impersonation; Savannah Carter, 19, of Lafayette was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession; possession Sch. II; and simple possession; and Addie E. Gregory, 19, of Adolphus, Ky., was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession; possession Sch. II; and simple possession.
When police requested identification of the four occupants, Moore told police his name was Paul Thomas, which came back not on file, according to the report, which also indicated Moore had an active out-of-county warrant.
