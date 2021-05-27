Former Circuit Judge John Wootten was honored by Macon County’s Boy Scouts Wednesday morning as the recipient of the 2021 Good Scout Award.
The annual Good Scout Award breakfast took place at the Macon County Fairgrounds and drew approximately 80 people to recognize Wootten, who served as circuit judge for the 15th Judicial District from 1998 until his 2020 retirement.
“A famous general once said that duty is the most sublime word in the English language,” Wooten said. “That word, duty, encompasses so much more. It embraces that Scout Oath and Scout Law.”
The Good Scout Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of the Scout Oath and Law by helping others and doing their best at all times. The prestigious award honors those whose personal and public contributions enhance their community and the world. The award is the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor for individual or corporate citizenship in local communities.
“Scouting takes boys and turns them into men,” said Pete Williston, who chaired the 2021 event. “This award celebrates those who make a difference, not only because they care, but because they act.”
Wootten served as Assistant District Attorney General from 1984 until being elected circuit judge in 1998. He also served from 1978-2004 in the Tennessee Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of colonel. He has served on the Macon County Park Commission, is a former Jaycee and current member of the Lafayette Rotary Club and serves on the board of trust at Cumberland University.
“We are here for a higher purpose than our own self-interest,” Wootten told the audience. “We are here to make this world a better place, to be ambassadors for our community and our families.
“I look at these young men who are Scouts, and this morning, we are giving a helping hand to them as they grow up. I appreciate this award and hope that maybe 50 years from now, perhaps another young man will ask that same question ... have I been a good ambassador?”
Members of Cub Scout Pack 402 and Boy Scout Troop 267 participated in the event, which also served as a fundraiser for the Cumberland River District, which incorporates Macon, Trousdale, Smith and Wilson counties.
Williston said that the event raised $14,705.
