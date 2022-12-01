A Tennessee judicial panel has upheld the state’s school voucher law, which allows public tax dollars to be given to families to pay for private schooling.

Critics of vouchers argue that the law will weaken the state’s public education system, but the three-judge panel said counties and families who sued couldn’t prove how students would be immediately harmed by the program.

