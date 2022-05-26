About 320 seventh-graders at Macon County Junior High School on May 13 took part in Adulting 101, which involved game/role playing designed to help the students see how career choice, lifestyle and purchase decisions and unexpected expenses impact their financial well-being.
Students were assigned jobs, salaries and family scenarios and made decisions, such as how much insurance to buy and where to live, while managing a budget as they paid their bills. About 40 community and business volunteers participated.
“They did great, I was afraid that being the end of the school year that they might not get into it like they should,” said Marla Davis, Macon County Schools academic career coach. “They really took it seriously. They would plan very smart. They might have originally picked a lavish four-bedroom house, and then when they started paying their bills and realizing they were running out of money, they might go back and pick something a little more affordable.”
This was the first year for the event. Davis said there are plans to do it again next year.
After the event concluded, students were asked for their reactions to Adulting 101’s debut.
“Their answers were very thoughtful,” Davis said. “There were comments like, ‘gosh it makes me think how much things cost now. I might not ask mom for money.’ ”
Volunteers played their roles in selling goods and services, and Davis said they didn’t hold back on sales pitches.
“The volunteers were all very positive,” she said. “Their goal was to up-sell the students just like they would in real life. They had to buy cell phones, they might try to up-sell them to buy a cell phone for their spouse.”
For next year’s event, Davis said: “There may be a little more education on how to manage a checkbook going into that, but it worked out very well.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.