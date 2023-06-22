A Red Boiling Springs man was recently convicted of the first-degree murder in the killing of his wife by a Macon County jury.
The jury found Joseph Eugene Chestnut, Jr., 57, guilty following approximately two and a half hours of deliberation on June 8.
He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.
Tracey Chestnut, 42, was found dead in her home — located on the 400 block of McClure Street in Red Boiling Springs — on the evening of Aug. 10, 2021.
The defendant did not testify during the crime.
Following the murder, Chestnut fled to Prattville, Alabama, which is where his cell phone was tracked.
Chestnut was taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol at the US Border Patrol station in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Aug. 11, 2021. That border station is 30 minutes from United States-Mexico border.
There was a .22 Berretta pistol found in the vehicle.
An expert in ballistics and firearms stated that the six shell casings found at the crime scene were fired from the weapon collected by the U.S. Border Patrol, the .22 Berretta pistol.
The medical examiner who performed the autopsy stated that Tracey Chestnut had been shot twice in the head (in her sleep), and one of those was a close-range gunshot, which caused her death.
During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Bill Calla argued that the state had met its burden, proved its case.
The defense attorney, assistant public defender Chris Dotson, argued that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation should have taken additional steps or performed additional testing on the evidence to eliminate any possibility of another person committing the crime.
District Attorney Jason Lawson argued that there had been no evidence of involvement by another person, that the tests performed were sufficient based on the investigation, and that the state had met its burden of proving the defendant guilty.
The jury also convicted Chestnut of four counts of aggravated animal cruelty, one count for each of four pet dogs shot in the head and killed in the house at the time of the murder. Another sentencing hearing will be held on July 31 regarding the sentencing for the killing of the dogs.
““I want to thank the jury for providing justice for Tracey Chestnut,” Lawson said after the trial. “This has been a long week of proof, but the jury listened very closely to all of the evidence. I also want to express appreciation to the TBI, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Red Boiling Springs Police Department for their work in this case that produced justice for the victim and her family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.