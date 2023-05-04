School safety photo

In the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Gov. Bill Lee has proposed legislation that would place a school resource officer (SRO) in every public school in Tennessee, in addition to implementing other heightened security measures at both public and private institutions of learning.

In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, school systems across the state, along with Gov. Bill Lee, have been reevaluating school security.

The governor, together with the state legislature, announced that they will be taking actions to strengthen safety at public and private schools across the state.

