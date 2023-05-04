In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, school systems across the state, along with Gov. Bill Lee, have been reevaluating school security.
The governor, together with the state legislature, announced that they will be taking actions to strengthen safety at public and private schools across the state.
“There is nothing more important than our students safely returning home each day,” said Lee. “As Tennessee grieves the tragic loss of six precious lives in the Covenant shooting, we are taking additional actions to significantly boost safety measures at every school in the state.”
According to Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter, the Macon County School District has been proactive on many of its safety measures, as it has school resource officers (SROs) in place in all of its school buildings in the district.
“We already have an SRO in every building,” said Carter. “We’ve had that for years. The board of education pays for that. We’ve had a deputy full-time in every building for years.”
As part of its proactive security measures, the Macon County School District performs security drills each year with its personnel and has recently reevaluated the safety at each of its buildings.
“We do crisis drill inservices,” said Carter. “We are doing a very extensive one this summer. We already had a version of it planned before (the) Covenant (shooting), but now we’re doing a very extensive one this summer in every school to include all personnel. It will be done at each individual building.
“In the weeks that followed (the Covenant shooting), I had a maintenance guy go around with the principal and SRO at each school and look at the accessibility of each building and how we could help make it more secure. They gave me that list last week. So, I’m getting with maintenance to get any repairs made.”
Gov. Lee’s proposed legislation regarding school security will provide funding for an SRO to be placed at every public school in Tennessee, as well as other heightened security measures at both public and private institutions of learning.
“I’m hoping that those funds are not just for those who don’t have SROs in place already,” said Carter. “I don’t know what our amount will be if we get it, but I’m hoping we will be able to start paying for our SROs with that money instead of out of our general fund.”
Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn added, “We have eight schools in Macon County, and right now, we have nine school resource officers. I’m very pleased with what the legislature and the governor are doing for the schools. I’m pleased with what the governor is doing in trying to give us needed resources and funding to keep our schools safe.”
