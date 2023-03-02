KEISLING AWARDED PHOTO

State Rep. Kelly Keisling recently received the John Fitzsimmons Emergency Medical Services Advocate Award from the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association (TASA).

 Submitted

GATLINBURG — State Rep. Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown) received the John Fitzsimmons Emergency Medical Services Advocate Award from the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association (TASA) last week at its 2023 Mid-Winter Leadership Conference.

The annual awards banquet at the conference brings together EMS professionals from across the Volunteer state and recognizes the exceptional work being done in the EMS field.

— Submitted

