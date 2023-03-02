GATLINBURG — State Rep. Kelly Keisling (R-Byrdstown) received the John Fitzsimmons Emergency Medical Services Advocate Award from the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association (TASA) last week at its 2023 Mid-Winter Leadership Conference.
The annual awards banquet at the conference brings together EMS professionals from across the Volunteer state and recognizes the exceptional work being done in the EMS field.
“Rep. Kelly Keisling is particularly deserving of our EMS Advocate of the Year Award for his unending and gracious support for EMS and first responders in the Tennessee General Assembly,” said Tim Booher, TASA board member for the Upper Cumberland region. “Kelly Keisling is someone we can count on, and his advocacy allows us to focus on our jobs of providing critical, life-saving care to the people in our communities.”
Keisling was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2010.
He serves as the chairman of the House State Government Committee and as a member of the powerful Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the Government Operations Committee. His district encompasses Clay, Macon, Pickett, Scott and a portion of Fentress counties.
TASA is the state’s preeminent association for EMS professionals across Tennessee. TASA’s mission is to support and elevate the profession, and advocate for the highest quality of ambulance service and emergency medical services care to communities across the state.
