A man from Glasgow, Kentucky, was served with an arrest warrant last Thursday after a domestic incident that occurred last October.
Dustin Ray Furlong, 26, faces multiple charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, on Oct. 17 at a Scottsville Road residence, Furlong struck his brother with a piece of lumber multiple times while they were in an argument.
Their mother attempted to break them up, but Furlong punched her multiple times in the face and in the back of the head.
His mother attempted to stop Furlong from taking her vehicle, prompting him to kick her multiple times before he pulled out a handgun and fired it off beside of her truck.
He then left the scene in his sister’s car.
He was charged with two counts of domestic violence and with reckless endangerment.
His bond was set at $40,000, and his court date was slated for Wednesday.
