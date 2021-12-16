A Monroe County, Kentucky constable was indicted on Dec. 6 on charges that he had impersonated a Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy and an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent in Macon County from an incident in April 2021.
Derek Lane Sircy, 32, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was charged with official misconduct and official oppression following an inquiry into the case by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson on June 4.
The investigation showed that Sircy had used powers from his official capacity outside of his jurisdiction as a constable in Monroe County. Constables are elected officials who have law enforcement powers. In Tennessee, constables have arrest powers, but those powers are only good inside the state in which they reside and represent. By crossing the state line into Macon County, Sircy was well outside his jurisdiction as a law enforcement officer.
The TBI’s case against Sircy was presented to the Macon County Grand Jury on Dec. 6, and the grand jury returned an indictment on the two charges.
Sircy was officially served with the indictment on Dec. 8 and was booked into the Macon County Jail on the two charges. His bond was set at $3,500.
Sircy is scheduled to appear before Judge Brody Kane on Dec. 21 regarding the charges.
