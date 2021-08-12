A man from Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested last week and after he allegedly assaulted a female while the two were traveling in a vehicle.
Robert Banks, 39, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, which took place on Aug. 3.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Dylan Gann arrested Banks after Banks allegedly struck a pregnant female. Banks also allegedly pulled her head by her neck over to his side of the vehicle that they were in, pulled her head backward by her hair and hit her in the nose with the back side of his hand.
Gann saw dried blood in the victim’s nose, and another officer saw blood on the middle of the victim’s arm as well.
The report states that Banks was operating a motor vehicle at the time that the incident occurred while having a suspended driver’s license. He faces a charge for that as well.
Banks’ bond was set at $10,500, and his court date is slated for Sept. 22.
