A woman from Scottsville, Kentucky, was arrested last week before it was discovered that she had allegedly swallowed a bag of methamphetamine.
Erica Deshae Reid, 20, faces multiple charges following the incident, which occurred last Friday.
According to the arrest report, Reid was arrested and taken to the Macon County Jail due to an active warrant of theft.
While being booked into the jail, Reid received a body scan, which revealed that she had swallowed a baggie of suspected methamphetamine while she was being pulled over.
Reid vomited, which allowed officers to recover the baggie, which contained a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. It weighed 4.65 grams.
Reid was also hiding a meth pipe in her bra.
Reid was charged with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Her bond was set at $40,000, and her court date is slated for May 26.
