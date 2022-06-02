Lafayette’s Key Park has been improved this past week with the addition of two new walking bridges, and work continues on the pond that was leaking water from its dam at Winding Stairs Park.
The first bridge at Key Park was installed Monday, May 23 and the second was put in place Tuesday, May 24.
“The one closest to Scottsville Road was getting in bad shape,” Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore said. “They look really nice.”
Also at Key Park, concrete work is being put in place to house the new structure that will be used for the Farmers Market. The city furnished the property and the county obtained a grant for the structure, which will provide protection from rain and shelving for vendors. It will not be totally enclosed.
The park will again be the site for a performance by the Nashville Symphony on Wednesday June 8 at 7:30 p.m. Rain location will be at Lafayette Elementary School.
At Winding Stairs, the pond on the property is being cleaned and will be regraded to make it more attractive, Wilmore said. “Half of the pond is cleaned up. We discovered a leak in it last year. The drain that was originally installed had rusted and collapsed.”
The dam structure will be reworked. No new drain will be installed. Instead, on the west side of the dam, there is an overflow, where two pipes will be installed and covered with dirt. “So the dam will come all the way across level.” he said.
Cleanup work is about half complete, and the city was able to get the excavation done at no cost. A deal was struck to allow contractors to do the work in exchange for the top soil. The city had done some of the work itself initially, but it became too cumbersome, Wilmore said. The topsoil the city removed will be let out for bids.
“We thought best thing to do, now is the time to clean it out. City worked six days straight hauling dirt out of it,” he said. “We decided we were overwhelmed with some of the best topsoil in the state of Tennessee. Can’t sell it (without bidding it out), so we hauled out, we have to take bids on it. But if somebody come and cleaned it out for us, we could give them the dirt for a tradeoff. Single axle truck of topsoil is about $300. We’ve got three contractors who agreed to do that.”
In order to drain the pond and save most of the fish that were stocked there, the city took about 15 large metal tubs and filled them with catfish and relocated them to Sullivan’s Farm, Wilmore said.
“We did save most of them,” he said.
It will take two or three years for the approximately 3 acre pond to fill back up. It will be restocked with fish.
