A La Vergne woman was arrested last Wednesday after she allegedly falsified having COVID-19.
Holley Nichole Dowell, 30, faces multiple charges.
According to the arrest report, Dowell submitted a paper to the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office that stated that she was positive for COVID-19.
The document states that Dowell was tested on Sept. 5 at American Family Care in Smyrna. However, it was discovered that the document was fake.
Dowell is charged with forgery, filing a false report and violation of probation.
Her bond was set at $7,100, and her court date is slated for Oct. 6.
