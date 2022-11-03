Early voting turnout statewide for the Nov. 8 election is nearly 45% lower so far than in 2018, mainly because no statewide races are demanding voter attention, political experts say.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office reports 536,639 people cast ballots during the first 10 days of early voting, through Oct. 29, compared to 967,840 in that time frame four years ago. The count includes absentee ballots.

Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit website covering state government and politics.

