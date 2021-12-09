The weather cooperated with temperatures hovering near 70 degrees for Saturday’s annual Lafayette Christmas Parade.
Amy Parker, a children’s book author, served as this year’s grand marshal for the festivities.
All sorts of floats from businesses, churches, civic groups as well as lots of trucks, tractors and antique cars were part of the parade as usual.
